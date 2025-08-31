Video and 35 of the best pictures as Ballyclare hosts City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter’s Last Saturday parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 31st Aug 2025, 08:43 BST
Ballyclare hosted the City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter’s Last Saturday parade.

Sandy Row, Shankill, Ballymacarratt and Ballynafeigh districts were among the seven taking part.

Despite the poor weather, around 3,500 participants stepped out along the route, including members of 24 bands.

The parade made its way through the town to the demonstration field at Hillhead Road, following an act of remembrance at Ballyclare War Memorial.

Well equipped for the rain in Ballyclare on Saturday.

Well equipped for the rain in Ballyclare on Saturday. Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Taking part in the last Saturday parade at Ballyclare.

Taking part in the last Saturday parade at Ballyclare. Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade in Ballyclare.

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade in Ballyclare.

Members of the Royal Black take part in the last Saturday parade in Ballyclare. Photo: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

