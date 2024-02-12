Known and respected throughout football in Northern Ireland, Hilbert continues to follow his beloved Loughgall FC and the celebrations began when his team met Larne FC on Friday night.

Larne Football Club Chairman, Gareth Clements gave a warm welcome to Hilbert at Inver Park and presented him with a birthday cake.

He described him as “An absolute champion of Loughgall Football Club and an absolute champion of the Irish League down the years”.

There was a full house at Loughgall FC clubrooms on Saturday night where a fabulous birthday event was held in Hilbert’s honour.

A Loughgall FC spokesperson described the centenarian as “a man who this club holds in the highest of regard”.

The event was hosted by MC Liam Beckett with many great speeches on the evening including from current manager Dean Smith, past manager Alfie Wylie, club chairman Sam Nicholson and club president Noel Willis all contributing to the special event.

"Thanks to our bar manager Neil Anderson and his team of helpers for a superb evening to celebrate this special occasion,” added the Loughgall FC spokesperson.

"Thanks to everyone for their well wishes to Hilbert, and those who sent video messages including current Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, Stuart Dallas and Rory Best.”

1 . Smiles all round All smiles at the Hilbert Willis 100th birthday party on Saturday night are Hilbert, front and back row from left, John Willis (son), Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart, Jonathan Buckley MLA, Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley and Leslie Willis (son). PT07-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Big birthday celebrations Some of the guests who attended Hilbert Willis' 100th birthday party at Loughgall FC on Saturday. PT07-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Special occasion Hilbert Willis pictured at his 100th birthday party with close family members from left, Gareth Willis (grandson), Leslie Willis (son) and Adam Willis (grandson). PT07-204. Photo: Tony Hendron