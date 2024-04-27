Video and pictures: Larne FC lift the Irish League title as back-to-back champions

The Inver men may have had to wait more than 130 years for their first Irish League title crown but they are now celebrating back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs.

Larne entered the final game of the Sports Direct Premiership season clear of Linfield by three points and with a goal difference superior by 17 following Monday’s crucial 1-1 draw between the top two teams.

These pictures show some of the big party atmosphere at Inver Park.

1 . We are the champions! Larne FC lift the Gibson Cup at Saturday's game at Inver Park. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

2 . We are the champions! Chris Gallagher and Levi Ives of Larne with the Gibson Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

3 . We are the champions! Lee Bonis of Larne enjoys the moment after Saturday's victory at Inver Park. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker