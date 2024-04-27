Video and pictures: Larne FC lift the Irish League title as back-to-back champions

Larne FC got their Irish League title party started in fine style with a 5-0 victory over Coleraine on Saturday at a packed Inver Park.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2024, 21:18 BST

The Inver men may have had to wait more than 130 years for their first Irish League title crown but they are now celebrating back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs.

Larne entered the final game of the Sports Direct Premiership season clear of Linfield by three points and with a goal difference superior by 17 following Monday’s crucial 1-1 draw between the top two teams.

These pictures show some of the big party atmosphere at Inver Park.

Larne FC lift the Gibson Cup at Saturday's game at Inver Park.

1. We are the champions!

Larne FC lift the Gibson Cup at Saturday's game at Inver Park. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press

Chris Gallagher and Levi Ives of Larne with the Gibson Cup.

2. We are the champions!

Chris Gallagher and Levi Ives of Larne with the Gibson Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Lee Bonis of Larne enjoys the moment after Saturday's victory at Inver Park.

3. We are the champions!

Lee Bonis of Larne enjoys the moment after Saturday's victory at Inver Park. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

Andy Ryan of Larne with the Gibson Cup.

4. We are the champions!

Andy Ryan of Larne with the Gibson Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker

