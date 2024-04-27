Video and pictures: Larne FC lift the Irish League title as back-to-back champions

The Inver men may have had to wait more than 130 years for their first Irish League title crown but they are now celebrating back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs.
Larne entered the final game of the Sports Direct Premiership season clear of Linfield by three points and with a goal difference superior by 17 following Monday’s crucial 1-1 draw between the top two teams.
These pictures show some of the big party atmosphere at Inver Park.
1. We are the champions!
Larne FC lift the Gibson Cup at Saturday's game at Inver Park. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker Press
2. We are the champions!
Chris Gallagher and Levi Ives of Larne with the Gibson Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker
3. We are the champions!
Lee Bonis of Larne enjoys the moment after Saturday's victory at Inver Park. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker
4. We are the champions!
Andy Ryan of Larne with the Gibson Cup. Photo: Andrew McCarroll / Pacemaker