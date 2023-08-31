VIDEO - caution urged as part of Garvaghy Road Portadown is flooded
Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to exercise caution as part of one of the main roads into Portadown has become flooded.
Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy shows a burst pipe outside Victoria Terrace in Portadown which has led to flooding on the corners of Park Road, Garvaghy Road and Water Street.
Cllr Duffy, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said he had notified the authorities.
"The footpath has collapsed so pedestrians should not use it but use the other side of the road.”