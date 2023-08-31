Register
VIDEO - caution urged as part of Garvaghy Road Portadown is flooded

Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to exercise caution as part of one of the main roads into Portadown has become flooded.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 31st Aug 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 17:54 BST

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy shows a burst pipe outside Victoria Terrace in Portadown which has led to flooding on the corners of Park Road, Garvaghy Road and Water Street.

Cllr Duffy, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said he had notified the authorities.

"The footpath has collapsed so pedestrians should not use it but use the other side of the road.”

Cllr Duffy, who shared video footage of the flooding, said cars are able to pass but are using the middle of the road.

