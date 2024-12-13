A Portrush street is lighting up Christmas with a community-spirited display of dazzling decorations!

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residents of Glenarm Avenue in Dhu Varren housing estate have festooned their houses in twinkling Christmas lights.

Now visitors are arriving each evening to see the festive lights displays with many taking to social media with comments such as: “Lovely to see your wee community coming together to make something special”.

A GoFundMe appeal has now been set up to try to raise £450 for a community Christmas tree for the estate.