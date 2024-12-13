VIDEO: Dhu Varren’s de'light'ful display of Christmas decorations
A Portrush street is lighting up Christmas with a community-spirited display of dazzling decorations!
The residents of Glenarm Avenue in Dhu Varren housing estate have festooned their houses in twinkling Christmas lights.
Now visitors are arriving each evening to see the festive lights displays with many taking to social media with comments such as: “Lovely to see your wee community coming together to make something special”.
A GoFundMe appeal has now been set up to try to raise £450 for a community Christmas tree for the estate.