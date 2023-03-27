Register
Video drone footage captures stunning sunset in Lurgan Park

Sunday night’s beautiful sunset at Lurgan Park, captured by an amateur photographer, has been enthralling viewers on social media.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 14:35 BST

Eamon Lavery captured the stunning beauty of the sunset and the park during a visit at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

Lurgan Park is Northern Ireland's largest urban park and the second largest public park in Ireland after Phoenix Park in Dublin.

It is home to a huge lake as well as five km of pathways through mature woodland and open grassland.

Lurgan amateur photographer Eamon Lavery captures the beauty of Lurgan Park during evening sunset on Sunday.
Also captured on the drone footage was Brownlow Castle almost silhouetted as the sun gradually set in the skyline.

The Park was once part of the Brownlow estate and is still overlooked by Brownlow Castle today.

