Sunday night’s beautiful sunset at Lurgan Park, captured by an amateur photographer, has been enthralling viewers on social media.

Eamon Lavery captured the stunning beauty of the sunset and the park during a visit at around 7pm on Sunday evening.

Lurgan Park is Northern Ireland's largest urban park and the second largest public park in Ireland after Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is home to a huge lake as well as five km of pathways through mature woodland and open grassland.

Lurgan amateur photographer Eamon Lavery captures the beauty of Lurgan Park during evening sunset on Sunday.

Also captured on the drone footage was Brownlow Castle almost silhouetted as the sun gradually set in the skyline.

Advertisement

Advertisement