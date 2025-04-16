Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former dance hall which hosted top stars like The Everly Brothers, Roy Orbison and Engelbert Humperdinck has been demolished.

St Joseph’s Hall, formerly known as the Palais de Dance, the Top Hat and the Strand Ballroom, which is situated at the Crescent in Portstewart was knocked down on Wednesday, April 16.

The hall was also part of the premises of Dominican College, facilitating PE, art classes and examinations. More recently, the exterior of the building was given a new lease of life after it was painted with a mural of Portstewart’s legendary musician Henry McCullough of Wings and Joe Cocker fame.

It is not yet known what is planned for the area left vacant by the demolition.