Video from the scene of Craigavon apartment fire after man is rushed to hospital

A man is being treated in hospital for injuries he sustained in a fire at an apartment in Craigavon on Easter Sunday.

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Enniskeen area. Forensic officers were at the scene of the fire on Monday as part of the investigation,

A PSNI spokesperson said officers received a report at approximately 2.55pm of a fire at an apartment.

Officers along with colleagues from NIFRS attended and the blaze was extinguished.

The scene of a fire at an apartment in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.
The scene of a fire at an apartment in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon.

"One man was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1025 of 09/04/23.

The scene of a fire at an apartment in the Enniskeen areaThe scene of a fire at an apartment in the Enniskeen area
The scene of a fire at an apartment in the Enniskeen area
