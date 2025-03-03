Portrush was the dance capital of Northern Ireland on Sunday, March 2, when hundreds of dancers converged on the seaside resort for Angela Rippon’s Let’s Dance event.

The north coast’s first modern dance studio, Victoria Lagan Dance and Drama (VLDD) hosted the day of dance events at various locations around the town.

And, they welcomed dance groups from all over Northern Ireland including Spotlight School of Acro NI (Maghera), Naomi Orr School of Dance (Lisburn), Studio 86 (Carrickfergus), Ballymena Dance Academy, JLM Dance (Donaghmore), Amber Gordon School of Dance (Lisburn and Hillsborough), NISMAT Theatre School (Belfast), JMDA (Ballyclare) and Ards Dance Centre.

Inspired by her Strictly Come Dancing journey and the conversations it sparked across the UK – particularly among older adults – Angela RIppon CBE partnered with national organisations to launch a campaign that brings dance to everyone.

Having met Portrush woman Victoria Lagan, Angela said she was thrilled that Northern Ireland participated in the project.

Watch how they got on...