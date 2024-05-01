VIDEO: Millburn Road railway bridge strike "one of the worst" local woman has seen

The Millburn Road in Coleraine is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2024, 13:10 BST
Updated 1st May 2024, 15:23 BST
Onlookers say that it appears that a bin lorry is stuck under the bridge.

In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: “The Millburn Road in Coleraine is currently closed following a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

A woman who lives nearby said: “I've lived by that bridge for about ten years and it always happens. That's one of the worst I've seen.”

