NI Water said it is ‘reinstating the whole width of the road’ following serious flooding due to a burst pipe in the lower part of Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

The road currently remains closed but NI Water said it is hoping to reopen the road ‘as quickly as possible’.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy shared a video of a burst pipe outside Victoria Terrace in Portadown on Thursday night which has led to flooding on the corners of Park Road, Garvaghy Road and Water Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Duffy, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: "The footpath has collapsed so pedestrians should not use it but use the other side of the road.”

Flooding on the lower Garvaghy Road in Portadown has led to road closure.

"Lower Garvaghy Road is down to one lane after discussions with NI Water. The road may be closed later in both directions. Please avoid the area if driving.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Victoria Terrace in Portadown is currently closed to traffic due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “The road is still closed as the team are reinstating the whole width of the road. We are working as quickly as possible, and hope the work will be completed in the next few hours. We would like to thank the public for their patience at this time.”

The spokesperson added: “NI Water was alerted to a burst watermain on August 31st affecting the Victoria Terrace area of Portadown.

Still of video footage showing flooding on the Garvaghy Road, Portadown, Co Armagh

"Bursts of this nature can occur anywhere on our network, for a variety of reasons, including the age and condition of the pipework, location, weather etc. In this case, some properties may have experienced loss of supply, reduced water pressure or intermittent supply whilst the repair work was being carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement