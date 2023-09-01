VIDEO - NI Water says it is 'reinstating the whole width of the road' following burst pipe on lower Garvaghy Road in Portadown
The road currently remains closed but NI Water said it is hoping to reopen the road ‘as quickly as possible’.
Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy shared a video of a burst pipe outside Victoria Terrace in Portadown on Thursday night which has led to flooding on the corners of Park Road, Garvaghy Road and Water Street.
Cllr Duffy, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: "The footpath has collapsed so pedestrians should not use it but use the other side of the road.”
"Lower Garvaghy Road is down to one lane after discussions with NI Water. The road may be closed later in both directions. Please avoid the area if driving.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Victoria Terrace in Portadown is currently closed to traffic due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.”
A spokesperson for NI Water said: “The road is still closed as the team are reinstating the whole width of the road. We are working as quickly as possible, and hope the work will be completed in the next few hours. We would like to thank the public for their patience at this time.”
The spokesperson added: “NI Water was alerted to a burst watermain on August 31st affecting the Victoria Terrace area of Portadown.
"Bursts of this nature can occur anywhere on our network, for a variety of reasons, including the age and condition of the pipework, location, weather etc. In this case, some properties may have experienced loss of supply, reduced water pressure or intermittent supply whilst the repair work was being carried out.
"When bursts occur on our network, we have a real time search facility on our website at www.niwater.com where customers can input their postcode to see if their property is impacted and the estimated restoration time. NI Water also operates a free text alert service whereby customers receive alerts if there is an incident in their area and when the incident is closed. This is also a timely reminder to the public to report any run of water they may see using our online form at: Report A Leak Or Burst Pipe - Northern Ireland Water (niwater.com) You are our eyes and ears when out and about, particularly in rural areas. We would like to thank the public for their patience while we resolved the issue.”