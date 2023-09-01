Part of the Garvaghy Road in Portadown remains closed to traffic this morning following a burst pile which has caused significant flooding issues.

Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy shared a video of a burst pipe outside Victoria Terrace in Portadown which has led to flooding on the corners of Park Road, Garvaghy Road and Water Street.

Cllr Duffy, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: "The footpath has collapsed so pedestrians should not use it but use the other side of the road.

"Lower Garvaghy Road is down to one lane after discussions with NI Water. The road may be closed later in both directions. Please avoid the area if driving.”

