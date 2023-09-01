VIDEO - Part of Garvaghy Road Portadown remains closed in both directions due to flooding
Sinn Fein Cllr Paul Duffy shared a video of a burst pipe outside Victoria Terrace in Portadown which has led to flooding on the corners of Park Road, Garvaghy Road and Water Street.
Cllr Duffy, who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, said: "The footpath has collapsed so pedestrians should not use it but use the other side of the road.
"Lower Garvaghy Road is down to one lane after discussions with NI Water. The road may be closed later in both directions. Please avoid the area if driving.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Victoria Terrace in Portadown is currently closed to traffic due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey at this time.”