VIDEO: Portrush folk turn out to welcome the Claret Jug ahead of the Open in July
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tourism Northern Ireland brought the Claret Jug to Portrush on Friday, May 2, allowing fans to have selfies taken with golf’s most famous trophy.
Ahead of The 153rd Open in July, the Claret Jug was on view at Kerr Street Green.
The free public event showcased how Northern Ireland is ‘Made for Golf’ and gave fans the chance to take photographs with the famous Claret Jug and Tourism NI’s #TheOpen giant letters.
There was also a chance to try a Rory-style chip into a washing machine!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.