VIDEO: Portrush parkrun marks its 600th event with record breaking attendance
The parkrun – famously the first in the world to be run entirely on sand – welcomed a massive 542 runners and walkers to the East Strand course.
The organisers said: “So we didn’t quite achieve 600 human feet over the line...BUT with 542 runners and walkers (a huge record breaking attendance for us), countless doggie runners, 30 volunteers and lots of folks cheering friends, families and strangers over the line, we have surpassed our expectations given the weather forecast had taken such a turn for the worse!
"Thank you so much to everyone who joined us in whatever capacity, to make it a very special day.”
Parkrun takes place every Saturday in Portrush at 9.30am. Full details on available on the Portrush parkrun Facebook page
