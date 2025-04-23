VIDEO: Portrush parkrun marks its 600th event with record breaking attendance

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:00 BST
With the weather was atrocious but that didn’t stop a record breaking number of runners attending Portrush parkrun’s milestone 600th event on Saturday, April 19.

The parkrun – famously the first in the world to be run entirely on sand – welcomed a massive 542 runners and walkers to the East Strand course.

The organisers said: “So we didn’t quite achieve 600 human feet over the line...BUT with 542 runners and walkers (a huge record breaking attendance for us), countless doggie runners, 30 volunteers and lots of folks cheering friends, families and strangers over the line, we have surpassed our expectations given the weather forecast had taken such a turn for the worse!

"Thank you so much to everyone who joined us in whatever capacity, to make it a very special day.”

A record number of runners and walkers turned out - despite the heavy rain - for Portrush parkrun's 600th event. CREDIT NI WORLDA record number of runners and walkers turned out - despite the heavy rain - for Portrush parkrun's 600th event. CREDIT NI WORLD
Parkrun takes place every Saturday in Portrush at 9.30am. Full details on available on the Portrush parkrun Facebook page

