Back in May, north coast B&B host Maureen Davidson unveiled a specially commissioned golfing mural wall at her Portstewart home.

Number 5 Portrush Road B&B already boasted a mural tribute to the world famous North West 200 but in May, the Portstewart B&B unveiled the golfing fresco as the excitement grew for the return of The Open to Portrush.

Maureen’s mural celebrated Ireland’s golfing greats (and one American!) ahead of the Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club, just steps from where she was born in Causeway Street.

The artwork by artist Ian Lowry showcases six golfing legends: Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tiger Woods.

But the mural remained incomplete, with only a white question mark painted on the last section of the wall...awaiting the outcome of the 153rd Open, with a space left especially for that winner’s portrait.

So, bright and early on Monday – battling wind and rain – artist Ian Lowry was back at his post at Number 5 creating a portrait of USA golfer Scottie Scheffler.

Maureen Davidson said: “There’s a new face on the wall at Number 5 Portrush Road – and it’s the one that had the whole town buzzing this weekend.

"The question mark left in May has now been filled with a triumphant Scottie, fresh from his win and painted in full glory beside legends Harrington, Clarke, McDowell, Woods, McIlroy, and Lowry.”

Maureen’s mural has been a real talking point since it was unveiled, with visitors stopping by to take a photo of the art work.

"The mural is more than a photo op – it’s a living tribute to golfing greatness, finished just in time to celebrate yet another chapter in Open history,” said Maureen.

"Guests and locals alike have been stopping by to admire the artwork, which now glows with a sense of completion and pride.”

For Maureen, the host who is the heart and soul of Number 5, it’s a fitting finale to “months of anticipation and a celebration of sport, community, and storytelling at its finest.”

1 . NEWS Owner Maureen Davidson beside the final mystery panel of the golfing greats mural which had the whole town talking about which golfer would be added to the gallery. Photo: NI WORLD

2 . NEWS The last panel of Maureen's mural of golfing greats was kept hidden (and protected from the rain!) until the portait of Scottie Scheffler was unveiled. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . NEWS 153rd Open winner Scottie Scheffler immortalised on the wall of Number 5 Portrush Road B&B. Photo: NI WORLD

4 . NEWS Maureen Davidson pictured beside the completed golfing greats mural, now featuring Open winner Scottie Scheffler. Photo: NI WORLD