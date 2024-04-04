Video: Shock as Frosses Road Dallas Diner 'destroyed' in tour bus collision
This video by Chris McConnell, taken shortly after the crash, shows the scene of devastation at the scene near the Solo filling station on the Frosses Road.
The frightening incident happened just minutes after the Dallas Diner catering outlet had closed.
In a social media post on Wednesday night, the proprietor confirmed the day’s shocking events.
"Just want to let all our customers and friends know that the trailer was hit today by a tour bus which totally destroyed the trailer.
"Luckily the trailer had been closed for about 10 minutes so no injuries or worse.
"Thanks to everyone who rang, sent messages and came over to support us. We are obviously in total shock and totally gutted but very glad someone was looking down on us.”
News that the popular catering trailer had been destroyed brought a flood of messages from the public expressing their support and thankfulness that no one had been killed or injured.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the incident.
"Police attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a bus on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, April 3. There were no serious injuries reported and no roads closed.”