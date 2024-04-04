Video: Shock as Frosses Road Dallas Diner 'destroyed' in tour bus collision

A popular north Antrim catering trailer has been ‘totally destroyed’ after being hit by a passing tour bus.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This video by Chris McConnell, taken shortly after the crash, shows the scene of devastation at the scene near the Solo filling station on the Frosses Road.

The frightening incident happened just minutes after the Dallas Diner catering outlet had closed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a social media post on Wednesday night, the proprietor confirmed the day’s shocking events.

The Dallas Diner on the Frosses Road, pictured here in April 2023, has been a popular spot for many years. Picture: GoogleThe Dallas Diner on the Frosses Road, pictured here in April 2023, has been a popular spot for many years. Picture: Google
The Dallas Diner on the Frosses Road, pictured here in April 2023, has been a popular spot for many years. Picture: Google

"Just want to let all our customers and friends know that the trailer was hit today by a tour bus which totally destroyed the trailer.

"Luckily the trailer had been closed for about 10 minutes so no injuries or worse.

"Thanks to everyone who rang, sent messages and came over to support us. We are obviously in total shock and totally gutted but very glad someone was looking down on us.”

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

News that the popular catering trailer had been destroyed brought a flood of messages from the public expressing their support and thankfulness that no one had been killed or injured.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the incident.

"Police attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a bus on the Frosses Road, Ballymoney shortly after 3pm on Wednesday, April 3. There were no serious injuries reported and no roads closed.”

Related topics:AntrimPolicePSNI