Video: Shock as Frosses Road Dallas Diner 'destroyed' in tour bus collision

This video by Chris McConnell, taken shortly after the crash, shows the scene of devastation at the scene near the Solo filling station on the Frosses Road.

The frightening incident happened just minutes after the Dallas Diner catering outlet had closed.

In a social media post on Wednesday night, the proprietor confirmed the day’s shocking events.

The Dallas Diner on the Frosses Road, pictured here in April 2023, has been a popular spot for many years. Picture: Google

"Just want to let all our customers and friends know that the trailer was hit today by a tour bus which totally destroyed the trailer.

"Luckily the trailer had been closed for about 10 minutes so no injuries or worse.

"Thanks to everyone who rang, sent messages and came over to support us. We are obviously in total shock and totally gutted but very glad someone was looking down on us.”

News that the popular catering trailer had been destroyed brought a flood of messages from the public expressing their support and thankfulness that no one had been killed or injured.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they had been called to the incident.