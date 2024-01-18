Register
BREAKING

Video: Striking public sector workers gather at rallies in Magherafelt and Cookstown

Public sector workers are holding protest rallies in Magherafelt and Cookstown today as part of industrial action for better pay and conditions.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The local rallies were organised by Mid Ulster Trades Union Council (MUTC) whose spokesperson Harry Hutchinson addressed the striking workers.

Sixteen trade unions are involved in the action including nurses, teachers, midwives and healthcare workers bringing many public services to a standstill across Northern Ireland.

Among those attending the rally in Magherafelt were Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

Most Popular
General strike protest rally which took place in Magherafelt town centre on Thursday. Credit: National World.General strike protest rally which took place in Magherafelt town centre on Thursday. Credit: National World.
General strike protest rally which took place in Magherafelt town centre on Thursday. Credit: National World.
Read More
General strike rallies planned for Cookstown and Magherafelt town centres this T...

Harry Hutchinson of the MUTC said the general strike had materialised due to years of public sector pay cuts, none more so than the previous year, with pay cut by around half inflation.

"All public services are in crisis, due to deliberate underfunding, as the government edge’s more public services towards privatisation,” he said.

The rally in Cookstown will take place at the old Post Office in the town centre and is due to start at 1pm.

Related topics:Michelle O'NeillNorthern Ireland