Video: Striking public sector workers gather at rallies in Magherafelt and Cookstown

Public sector workers are holding protest rallies in Magherafelt and Cookstown today as part of industrial action for better pay and conditions.

The local rallies were organised by Mid Ulster Trades Union Council (MUTC) whose spokesperson Harry Hutchinson addressed the striking workers.

Sixteen trade unions are involved in the action including nurses, teachers, midwives and healthcare workers bringing many public services to a standstill across Northern Ireland.

Among those attending the rally in Magherafelt were Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

General strike protest rally which took place in Magherafelt town centre on Thursday. Credit: National World.

Harry Hutchinson of the MUTC said the general strike had materialised due to years of public sector pay cuts, none more so than the previous year, with pay cut by around half inflation.

"All public services are in crisis, due to deliberate underfunding, as the government edge’s more public services towards privatisation,” he said.