Video: Striking public sector workers gather at rallies in Magherafelt and Cookstown
The local rallies were organised by Mid Ulster Trades Union Council (MUTC) whose spokesperson Harry Hutchinson addressed the striking workers.
Sixteen trade unions are involved in the action including nurses, teachers, midwives and healthcare workers bringing many public services to a standstill across Northern Ireland.
Among those attending the rally in Magherafelt were Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
Harry Hutchinson of the MUTC said the general strike had materialised due to years of public sector pay cuts, none more so than the previous year, with pay cut by around half inflation.
"All public services are in crisis, due to deliberate underfunding, as the government edge’s more public services towards privatisation,” he said.
The rally in Cookstown will take place at the old Post Office in the town centre and is due to start at 1pm.