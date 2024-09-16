The event, organised by well-known barman Willie Gregg in memory of his late mother Joan, was held to raise funds for NI Hospice and the NI Childrem to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust.

Participants – humans and dogs – were asked to dress in leopard print which was Joan’s favourite fashion style – and they really turned out in style!

Bright sunshine and blue skies made the walk from Portrush Harbour to the Black Rocks and back again a real treat. Once finished the walk, participants were entertained by the Causeway Shantymen as they enjoyed refreshments provided by the Ramore Complex and Portrush Yacht Club.

