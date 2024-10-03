VIDEO: US Envoy Joe Kennedy on spending his first day off in two years on the Causeway Coast

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:35 GMT
Updated 7th Oct 2024, 19:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
If you had one day off work in the last two years, where would YOU spend it?

If you’re US President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, you would head straight for the Causeway Coast!

That’s exactly what Special Envoy for Economic Affairs Joseph Kennedy III did when he was given a day off by his Northern Ireland team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to invited guests at the official opening of Northern Regional College’s Causeway Campus in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 2, Special Envoy Kennedy recounted that he, his wife and their two children visited the north coast, adding: “I don’t need to remind you about the many things that you have here that are just extraordinary.”

US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III speaking to guests at the official opening of the Northern Regional College's Causeway Campus. Credit NRCUS Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III speaking to guests at the official opening of the Northern Regional College's Causeway Campus. Credit NRC
US Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III speaking to guests at the official opening of the Northern Regional College's Causeway Campus. Credit NRC

He continued: “This new campus is a wonderful addition to that beautiful landscape.”

The grandson of US Senator and US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and grand-nephew of President John F Kennedy, Mr Kennedy said it had been his ‘privilege’ to visit the north coast on more than one occasion.

Related topics:Causeway CoastJoe BidenNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice