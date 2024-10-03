VIDEO: US Envoy Joe Kennedy on spending his first day off in two years on the Causeway Coast
If you’re US President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, you would head straight for the Causeway Coast!
That’s exactly what Special Envoy for Economic Affairs Joseph Kennedy III did when he was given a day off by his Northern Ireland team.
Speaking to invited guests at the official opening of Northern Regional College’s Causeway Campus in Coleraine on Wednesday, October 2, Special Envoy Kennedy recounted that he, his wife and their two children visited the north coast, adding: “I don’t need to remind you about the many things that you have here that are just extraordinary.”
He continued: “This new campus is a wonderful addition to that beautiful landscape.”
The grandson of US Senator and US Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and grand-nephew of President John F Kennedy, Mr Kennedy said it had been his ‘privilege’ to visit the north coast on more than one occasion.