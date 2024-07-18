Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s just one day to go until the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series starts on the north coast.

The latest series event will take place in Ballycastle Harbour on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

The event will begin at 4pm on each day and finish at 7pm. The finals will take place on 20th July with the Women’s Final taking place at 5:35pm, and the Men’s Final taking place at 6:20pm.

No ticket is required. This is a FREE event. Attendees may watch the spectacle along the beachfront in Ballycastle. Videowalls and a soundsystem will be positioned in several locations throughout the event site to ensure good visibility.

The diving platform at Ballycastle pictured on practice day Thursday (July 18) by local boat trip and dive centre business Aquaholics. Credit Aquaholics

The viewing areas will all be standing only. If you can’t actually get to Ballycastle, you can watch the event live on Red Bull TV.

Thanks to boat trip and diving centre business Aquaholics for their video of the competitors in practice on Thursday (July 18). Listen out for the impact into the water...