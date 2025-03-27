VIDEO: Watch Coleraine charity receive the 'MBE for volunteers' from King's Lord Lieutenant

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 15:41 BST
It’s known as the ‘MBE for volunteers’ and now Coleraine not-for-profit organistion Ashes to Gold has received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The award was presented to volunteers from Ashes to Gold by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on Thursday, March 27 in the Grow Project on Coleraine’s Dunhill Road.

Ashes to Gold was formed in 2013 by Dr Mark McKinney with the core aim of providing purposeful activities to individuals in the Causeway Coast and Glens who want to “increase their confidence, motivation and self-belief while learning new skills”.

The organisation focuses on supporting people who have special or additional needs, mental health issues, are long-term unemployed or are undertaking community service.

At the award ceremony, invited guests including the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Cllr Tanya Stirling, heard from service users and volunteers from Ashes to Gold about their experiences.

Presenting the King’s Award to Gavin Duffy and Stefan Darragh, the Lord Lieutenant Alison Millar described Ashes to Gold as ‘a self help group par excellence’.

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Volunteering by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27. The Lord Lieutenant is pictured with Stefan Darragh.

1. NEWS

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Volunteering by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27. The Lord Lieutenant is pictured with Stefan Darragh. Photo: NI WORLD

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27.

2. NEWS

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27. Photo: NI WORLD

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27. The Lord Lieutenant is pictured with Gavin Duffy.

3. NEWS

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Voluntary Service by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27. The Lord Lieutenant is pictured with Gavin Duffy. Photo: NI WORLD

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Volunteering by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27.

4. NEWS

Coleraine not-for-profit organisation Ashes to Gold was presented with the King's Award for Volunteering by His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on March 27. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MBEColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice