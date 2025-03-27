The award was presented to volunteers from Ashes to Gold by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Londonderry, Alison Millar, at a ceremony on Thursday, March 27 in the Grow Project on Coleraine’s Dunhill Road.

Ashes to Gold was formed in 2013 by Dr Mark McKinney with the core aim of providing purposeful activities to individuals in the Causeway Coast and Glens who want to “increase their confidence, motivation and self-belief while learning new skills”.

The organisation focuses on supporting people who have special or additional needs, mental health issues, are long-term unemployed or are undertaking community service.

At the award ceremony, invited guests including the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens Council, Cllr Tanya Stirling, heard from service users and volunteers from Ashes to Gold about their experiences.

Presenting the King’s Award to Gavin Duffy and Stefan Darragh, the Lord Lieutenant Alison Millar described Ashes to Gold as ‘a self help group par excellence’.

