VIDEO: With six weeks left for XL Bully owners to apply for exemption certificate, this video explains all...
Now the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has produced a video of XL Bully owner Carla explaining the process.
New legal safeguards came into effect for XL Bully type dogs in Northern Ireland from July 5 this year, adding them to the list of restricted breeds.
From that date owners were no longer allowed to breed, sell, exchange, gift or abandon an XL Bully type dog and had to keep their dog muzzled and on a lead when in public places. The dogs must also be kept in secure conditions that will stop it from escaping.
The second stage will come into effect on December 31.
Applicants must apply for an exemption ceretificate through their local council by downloading an application form which can be posted to their local council before 15 December 15 or emailed by December 31.
To get an Exemption Certificate for your XL Bully dog, you must be the registered owner; have a valid licence for your dog; be 16 years old or older; keep the dog at the same address as the certificate holder (you can keep the dog at a different address for a maximum of 30 days in a 12-month period); get your dog microchipped by the time it is eight weeks old; have your dog neutered by the time it is 18 months old; get third party public liability insurance for your dog and pay the application fee of £92.40.
