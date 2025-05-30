Video: Work begins on 24 new high-quality apartments in Whitehead by Alpha Housing which will transform 'derelict eyesore' into valuable community asset
A sod-cutting event at the Windsor Avenue site enabled political and community representatives to learn more of Alpha Housing’s first ever development in the town.
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson, and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman William McCaughey were among those who attended. They were joined by Cameron Watt, chief executive of Alpha Housing, and Mike Martin, group director of the Martin Property Group, a family-run company with more than 40 years’ experience in real estate investment and development in the UK and Ireland.
Made possible thanks to support from the Department for Communities (DfC), which is providing grant funding through the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), work on the project officially began in March and is due to be completed by Spring 2027.
The new development will comprise 24 apartments for individuals and families and will include one and two-bedroom apartments, along with accommodation for independent older people and wheelchair accessible housing.
The site’s central location in Whitehead means that it provides excellent access to local shops, amenities and transport links.
The developers say future tenants will enjoy safe, secure and sustainable accommodation, including excellent insulation to help minimise fuel bills.
Cameron Watt says the high-quality, purpose-built accommodation is going to play an important role in helping meet a growing need for affordable homes in the area.
"This new development in Whitehead is a fantastic example of how thoughtful design and partnership working can deliver quality homes that ably meet people’s needs,” he said. “Alpha Housing is proud to be investing in Whitehead for the very first time, and we look forward to welcoming new residents here in 2027.
"Partnering with Martin Property Group – a Northern Ireland firm which is one of the UK’s leading property and investment companies – we are transforming a brownfield site into an attractive development of 24 one, and two, bedroom apartments. In doing so, we are turning a derelict eyesore into a valuable, community asset.
"With nearly 50,000 families on the Northern Ireland Housing Executive waiting list, there has never been a greater need for new social homes,” continued Cameron.
Alpha Housing said the Windsor Avenue development reflects its broader strategy to help meet housing needs right across Northern Ireland through innovation, partnership, and a commitment to building high-quality, affordable homes for tenants.
Siobhan Kennedy, senior development manager of Martin Property Group, said the company is “delighted” to be working in partnership with Alpha Housing Association to deliver the apartments.
"The project will regenerate a derelict site into vibrant new accommodation, built to the highest standards catering for a range of housing needs whilst providing economic benefits to the area. We look forward to seeing these much-needed homes completed in 2027.”
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Mayor, Alderman William McCaughey welcomed the investment, adding: “This marks an exciting milestone as we break ground on this new housing development.
"These state-of-the-art homes will not only help make a difference to housing waiting lists in the area but will also transform this piece land. I look forward to seeing thisproject progress, building a brighter future for local residents.”
