By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:21 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 15:22 GMT
The spectacular gardens of Glenarm Castle will be showcased on BBC2 on Friday (January 17) evening.

Celebrated gardener Monty Don will take television viewers on a trip around the grounds of the coastal attraction.

In a social media post ahead of tonight’s episode of Monty Don’s British Gardens, the castle stated: “We had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Monty Don to our garden recently as part of the filming for his upcoming show.

A crew filming Monty Don during his visit to the gardens at Glenarm Castle. Photo courtesy of Glenarm CastleA crew filming Monty Don during his visit to the gardens at Glenarm Castle. Photo courtesy of Glenarm Castle
A crew filming Monty Don during his visit to the gardens at Glenarm Castle. Photo courtesy of Glenarm Castle

"It was a delight to see him explore the beauty of our gardens and share his insights and passion for horticulture.

“Don’t miss it! Tune in this Friday at 8 PM on BBC Two to catch the episode featuring his visit to our gardens.

“We hope you enjoy watching as much as we enjoyed hosting him.”

