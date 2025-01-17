Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The spectacular gardens of Glenarm Castle will be showcased on BBC2 on Friday (January 17) evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrated gardener Monty Don will take television viewers on a trip around the grounds of the coastal attraction.

In a social media post ahead of tonight’s episode of Monty Don’s British Gardens, the castle stated: “We had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Monty Don to our garden recently as part of the filming for his upcoming show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crew filming Monty Don during his visit to the gardens at Glenarm Castle. Photo courtesy of Glenarm Castle

"It was a delight to see him explore the beauty of our gardens and share his insights and passion for horticulture.

“Don’t miss it! Tune in this Friday at 8 PM on BBC Two to catch the episode featuring his visit to our gardens.

“We hope you enjoy watching as much as we enjoyed hosting him.”