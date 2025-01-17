Viewers urged not to miss Monty Don sharing ‘his passion for horticulture’ at Glenarm Castle
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Celebrated gardener Monty Don will take television viewers on a trip around the grounds of the coastal attraction.
In a social media post ahead of tonight’s episode of Monty Don’s British Gardens, the castle stated: “We had the absolute pleasure of welcoming Monty Don to our garden recently as part of the filming for his upcoming show.
"It was a delight to see him explore the beauty of our gardens and share his insights and passion for horticulture.
“Don’t miss it! Tune in this Friday at 8 PM on BBC Two to catch the episode featuring his visit to our gardens.
“We hope you enjoy watching as much as we enjoyed hosting him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.