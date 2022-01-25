Views sought on plans to upgrade play areas

Parents and Children in Cookstown and Magherafelt are being asked by Mid Ulster District Council to give their views on proposed upgrades to play parks.

Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:15 pm
The work is part of its Public Parks and Play Five Year Strategic Plan 2020 – 2025, which carried out an in-depth study into current provision, resulting in a series of recommendations for the 102 play areas across Mid Ulster. The investment of £2.6m over the next five years by the Council will focus on redevelopment, upgrade and maintenance of the sites.

Council staff will be holding a series of table top sessions at each site, during which design signs showing graphics of the proposed upgrade.

Individuals and families from Monrush, Cookstown, and Glenburn, Magherafelt, areas are invited to attend the session for their play areas on the following days: Monrush Play Park, February 3 - 2pm – 6pm; Glenburn (open green space): Friday February 4, 2pm – 6pm.

