Vigil for Odhràn Kelly (23) organised for Lurgan to remember 'the loving, funny and caring, person he was’
In a short statement this morning his family called on people to join the vigil in Edward Street on Wednesday evening at 6pm asking everyone to ‘stand together and unite that no more of our precious children are taken so cruelly’.
The statement said: “There will be a vigil for Odhràn Kelly, on Wednesday 6th December at 6pm Edward Street, please join all his Family and friends, to remember the Loving, funny and caring, person he was. We need to stand together and unite that no more of our precious children are taken so cruelly.”
While no formal identification has taken place, a body was discovered in the Edward Street area on Sunday and a Post Mortem is taking place today.
Two women, aged 35 and 43, and a 31-year-old man, who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder, are still in custody.