The vigil was organised by a group of local women who said they wanted to bring the whole community together to stand in solidarity and to pray together amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The Guildhall clock was also lit up in the Ukraine national colours.

Mayor Graham Warke said: "It was a poignant and emotional moment at last night's vigil as the crowd gathered in silence to think of and pray for the many families in Ukraine, and those Ukrainians living abroad, who are going through immeasurable suffering and fear at the current time.

There are families who have been torn apart, not knowing when they will see one another again, and children and elderly people forced to flee the home that they have known all their lives. We have seen an incredible outpouring of support from across our district and we continue to think of everyone in Ukraine at this time of deep concern."​

People gathered in Guildhall Square for the vigil for Ukraine last night.