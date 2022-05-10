Village’s Royal seal of approval on display at Hillsborough Castle

The Letters Patent is an official declaration of the village’s Royal Status from Her Majesty The Queen.

Issued to Lisburn & Castlereagh Council, it is on loan to the castle and will be on display for visitors to see this Summer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Orr, Castle and Collections Manager at Hillsborough Castle is pictured making the final adjustments to the mounted patent in the Ante Room, in the heart of the castle.

David Orr, Castle and Collections Manager at Hillsborough Castle is pictured making the final adjustments to the mounted patent in the Ante Room, in the heart of the castle

This week, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, in partnership with Historic Royal Palaces is inviting the local community to view the Letters Patent free of charge between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on May 9 and 10.

The Royal Patent has been hung ahead of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations taking place from 02 – 05 June at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens.

During the course of the long weekend, the Castle will be hosting a special event remembering Her Majesty The Queen’s 1953 visit to the castle, as part of her Coronation Tour.

On display in the State Dining Room, for a limited time only, will be the exquisitely laid dessert service, which was used at the State Dinner held during the 1953 visit. The entire site is open to visitors for the celebratory weekend, with the Jubilee Garden Party taking centre stage, so visitors can celebrate on the lawns of the Royal residence.