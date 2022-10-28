East Londonderry Independent MLA Claire Sugden made the comments at the campaign launch of a Coleraine’s Vineyard Compassion’s response to the cost of living crisis.

The campaign called ‘Help is Here, Hope is Here’ has been designed to raise awareness of the anti-poverty charity, Vineyard Compassion and all their services and to send a message to the local

community that help is available for anyone struggling to make ends meets because of rising living costs.

Vineyard Compassion CEO Ricky Wright with East Londonderry Independent MLA Claire Sugden

Representatives from the Education Authority, Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Support Hub PSNI, Housing Executive, local charities, and schools listened as Vineyard Compassion CEO Ricky Wright outlined how rising costs are impacting the most vulnerable, particularly children. With research from Save the Children showing that 25% of children aged 0-15 in The Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are living in poverty.

Attendees at the launch event were given a tour of the Vineyard Compassion site to see the wide range of work going on there every day, including emergency services like the Trussell Trust Foodbank, clothes bank and the Mobile Open Door van that takes emergency food supplies out into the community. Staff and volunteers spoke passionately about other long term support services like the Reset Social Supermarket which gives members the opportunity to shop for food at a reduced cost for six months.

Provisions Coordinator, Melanie Gibson explained: “Through our social supermarket we journey with people as they access lower cost food and take control of their finances.”

Ricky took the opportunity to highlight the importance of a collaborative and strategic approach to tackling poverty and social need in this local area. Ricky thanked the agencies and charities represented for all the work that they do with Vineyard Compassion.

Melanie Gibson speaking about the social supermarket

"It’s clear to see the passion, determination and collective will to support the most vulnerable and see this community transformed and thriving.