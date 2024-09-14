Vinny Smith: police release name of man (50s) who died in Lisnaskea road tragedy
Vincent, known as Vinny, Smith from the local area died at the scene. He had been riding a Honda quad on the Moat Road when the collision occurred. It had been reported on Saturday, September 14, shortly before 7.40am.
Roads Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “My detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries."
Police can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 290 14/09/24.
The Moat road has since-reopened.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.