Members of the Ulster Pre-War Austin Club have been thanked for making a generous donation to their chosen charity for the year, Epilepsy Action NI.

The worthy cause was nominated as the vehicle club's charity of the year by Newtownabbey man, Stanley Magee.

The Cloughfern resident and his wife Olwyn are dedicated grandparents of Kirstie and Corey, who lives with Lennox-Gaustaut syndrome, inspiring Mr Magee to select the charitiable organisation as this year’s chosen charity.

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome is a rare epilepsy syndrome and occurs in between one and five in every 100 children with epilepsy. However, it is the most common type of intractable (difficult to treat) childhood epilepsy.

Stanley, Olwyn, Kirstie and Corey pictured with Carla Smyth.

It normally develops between ages three to five, but Corey was only a toddler when his appeared.

All children with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome will develop learning difficulties that will be moderate to severe in degree.

Corey is now 16 and he is still impacted quite severely by his seizures. He has a couple of different types of seizures, including tonic-clonic seizures.

Stanley and Olwyn recently presented a £500 cheque to Carla Smyth, Northern Ireland Manager at Epilepsy Action.

The money was raised at the Ulster Pre-War Austin Club’s annual car show which took place in Loughgall last year. Members have also received small donations from other events they have attended with their cars throughout the year.

Thankiung the club’s members, Carla said: “We’re so grateful to Stanley and the Ulster Pre-War Austin Club for their support. There are over 20,000 people living with epilepsy in Northern Ireland and donations like this help us to provide support to people when they need it most.

"Epilepsy Action NI provides a range of support for people living with epilepsy and their families including a counselling service, family support service, network of support groups and befriending scheme. We can only do this because of the support of generous fundraisers like Stanley and the Austin club.

"Epilepsy affects around one in every 83 people in Northern Ireland. Epilepsy Action is committed to improving the lives of people with epilepsy, by campaigning for better services and raising awareness of the condition.”