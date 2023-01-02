Violent offender Emmanuel Henry unlawfully at large from Northern Ireland prison

A 30-year-old man convicted of violent offences including robbery and inflicting grievous bodily harm is unlawfully at large after failing to return after a temporary release from HMP Magilligan.

The authorities are now trying to locate Emmanuel Henry and have urged any members of the public who may have seen him to get in touch.

The Department of Justice has issued a description, saying the prisoner is 1.79m, of medium build and with a fresh complexion. He has blue eyes and has a scar on left cheek and nose and a Celtic cross tattoo on his back.

His offences include robbery, burglary, possession of a class B controlled drug, inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault on police.

Emmanuel Henry.

