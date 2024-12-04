Virgin Media O2 is transforming 11 stores across Northern Ireland into National Databank Hubs, providing free mobile data to people in need.

These O2 stores are now part of the National Digital Inclusion Network offering free mobile data, texts and calls to people who need it - regardless of their mobile operator.

People who are eligible can receive a free O2 SIM with 25GB of monthly data for 12 months – which is enough for around 275 hours of internet browsing per month.

It means people experiencing data poverty can access essential websites and manage everyday tasks, such as booking medical appointments, applying for work, and online training, and can keep in touch with their loved ones over the festive period and beyond.

The new Databank Hubs are located in O2 stores across Northern Ireland. Image: submitted

Virgin Media O2 launched the National Databank – which is like a food bank but for data – with the UK’s leading digital inclusion charity, Good Things Foundation, in 2021. There are now around 3,000 hubs across the country, connecting more than 200,000 people nationwide.

The new Databank Hubs located in O2 stores across Northern Ireland, are:

Armagh - Mall Shopping Centre;

Antrim - The Junction;

Belfast - Kennedy Centre;

Cookstown;

Downpatrick;

Enniskillen - Erneside Shopping Centre;

Limavady;

Derry/Londonderry - Foyleside Shopping Centre;

Magherafelt - Meadowlane Centre;

Newtownabbey – Abbey Centre;

Strabane.

Nicola Green, from Virgin Media O2, said: "By opening new National Databank Hubs in O2 stores across Northern Ireland, we’re helping people affected by data poverty to stay in touch with their loved ones, access critical services, and be part of the digital world this Christmas and beyond.

The initiative is aimed at tackling data and digital poverty. Image: submitted

“Virgin Media O2 is proud to be leading the way in tackling data and digital poverty across the region, where we’re building a fairer digital future for everyone.

"Whether it’s through the National Databank, providing free refurbished smartphones and devices via our Community Calling programme, or our broadband and mobile plans for people on low incomes, we’re committed to helping people in need to get online and stay connected.”

To be eligible for free data from the National Databank, a recipient must:

Be 18 years or older;

Belong to a low-income household.

Have no or insufficient access to the internet at home, and/or no or insufficient access to the internet when away from home, and/or be unable to afford their existing monthly contract or top-up.

Helen Milner OBE, group CEO at Good Things Foundation, said: “I’m delighted to see the National Databank grow even larger, with 11 O2 stores across Northern Ireland now becoming National Databank Digital Inclusion Hubs.

“Virgin Media O2’s work to help reduce digital exclusion now allows the Databank to extend its impact to even more people and is a lifeline to those struggling to access the internet this Christmas. This means more people in need can access essential services and connect with loved ones.

"This work underpins Good Things Foundation’s ambition to help one million people benefit from the digital world by 2025. Together we can fix the digital divide for good.”