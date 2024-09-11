Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Destination Marketing team, Visit Causeway Coast and Glens, have been nominated for two awards in the prestigious NI Social Media Awards 2024.

The team have been shortlisted for ‘Best Use of Social Media in Tourism’ and ‘Best Social Media Campaign in Tourism’ for their spring campaign 2024, where they

achieved fantastic results promoting the Borough as a go to destination to domestic and audiences in the Republic of Ireland.

Congratulating the team on its nomination, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciaran McQuillan said: “This recognition highlights the dedication of

Council’s Destination team when it comes to promoting our wonderful Borough, highlighting key attractions, experiences and working with the tourism industry to

increase visitor numbers and spend from both the domestically and international markets.

“The winners of the NI Social Media Awards 2024 will be announced on Saturday, 5 October. On behalf of Council, I would like to take this opportunity to wish Visit

Causeway Coast and Glens the best of luck in taking home a well-deserved award.”

Expressing her delight at her team’s nomination, Kerrie McGonigle, Council’s Destination Manager added: “We continue to work hard to promote the Borough on

social media and online to a range of different audiences to showcase the fantastic offering we have in this area.

“By collaborating with tourism businesses in Causeway Coast and Glens, we can work together to ensure visitors continue coming to our region from all across the world. With Council’s annual autumn campaign now in the planning stages, this is another opportunity for businesses to avail of free promotion on all Visit Causeway Coast and Glens marketing channels.”

Earlier this year, Visit Causeway Coast and Glens was also shortlisted for ‘The Social Media Golden Reel for Organic Engagement’ from Simpleview, the tourism

software company used by Tourism Northern Ireland and Council to host our destination websites. The Destination Marketing team have also been recognised for their exceptional organic social media campaigns in the Simpleview EMEA Summit Client Awards in Bristol, taking place later this month.

Anyone who has a tourism product in the Borough or wants to promote an offer for the autumn campaign, please get in touch and email [email protected]