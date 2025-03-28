'Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign' wins award for local council
Councils throughout Northern Ireland celebrated as the ten award winners of the 2025 Local Government Awards were announced at an event hosted by Barra Best at the Game of Thrones Studio in Banbridge on March 27.
Coordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA), the awards ceremony marked the tenth anniversary of the newly established councils.
This year’s awards attracted 69 entries and were designed to celebrate the exceptional efforts of councils in their communities.
Causeway Coast and Glens were shortlisted in the following categories: Service Innovation & Improvement Award – Causeway Healthy Kids; Engaging Communities Award – Bushmills Community Choices; Collaborative Partnership Award – Causeway Healthy Kids; Local Government Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award – PCSP Disability Project (Hate Crime) and Communications Campaign of the Year Award – Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign 2024.
Council’s Destination Marketing team won the ‘Communications Campaign of the Year’ Award for their Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign 2024.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan, who attended the gala event said: “As Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, I was delighted that four of our projects across five categories were nominated at the 2025 Local Government Awards.
“I would like to offer my congratulations to Council’s Destination Marketing team for winning the ‘Communications Campaign of the Year’ Award for their Visit Causeway Coast and Glens Spring Campaign 2024.
“The fact that we were nominated in five categories is a real testament to the dedication of Council officers across the Council area, and highlights the work they do to support our residents.
“We were honoured to be recognised for the work our Council officers do, and it was a lovely opportunity to chat to fellow Elected Members and Council officers from other areas in the North of Ireland. Well done to all the finalists, especially to the winning projects.”
Celebrating a “Decade of Achievement” for Northern Ireland’s councils, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Councils play a central role in delivering a wide range of services and in helping to develop and grow the local economy - making life better for all our citizens."
