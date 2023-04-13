Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Harry Potter TV series announced - but will old cast return?
31 minutes ago Antiques Roadshow expert dies at 71
1 hour ago The reason why Meghan Markle will not be at King Charles coronation
2 hours ago Gary Neville mocks former PM Liz Truss on Twitter
3 hours ago Warning issued as EastEnders star’s grandkids were nearly ‘kidnapped’
3 hours ago UK economy records zero growth in February - ONS

Visit of US President Joe Biden ‘largest operation overseen by PSNI in 10 years’

The PSNI has revealed that 2,920 officers were involved in the operation set up to assist with US President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland this week.

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:28 BST

The Presidential visit, hosted by the UK Government, saw the PSNI implement its largest strategic operation since the G8 summit in 2013.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “The breadth of this operation has been huge and has involved 2,920 police officers from around Northern Ireland. Extensive planning and preparation has been implemented to ensure the safety and security of the US President, his officials and staff, as well as Prime Minster Sunak and other dignitaries.

"This has been an extremely busy time for policing across Northern Ireland, with Easter parades and a high footfall of visitors attending the various beauty spots over the Easter holidays. We have benefited over the last few days from 84 Mutual Aid officers who travelled to Belfast and surrounding areas and provided essential additional specialist capabilities and support.

Most Popular
There was a heavy police presence in Belfast during President Biden's visit. Picture: Arthur Allison/PacemakerThere was a heavy police presence in Belfast during President Biden's visit. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker
There was a heavy police presence in Belfast during President Biden's visit. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

"Having such dedicated and professional colleagues ensured all operations were carried out expertly and I would like to thank all of our police officers, police staff and Mutual Aid officers for their contribution.

"Various road closures and cordons were put in place over the last few days so I would also like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation.

"This has been a complex and expensive operation delivered to internationally recognised standards and at present we anticipate the overall cost for the two-week operation will be somewhere in the region of £7 million, however that is an early estimate and is subject to change.

Read More
In pictures: US President Joe Biden's visit to Belfast, were you there?
PSNI officers were involved in a variety of roles during the Presidential visit. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEyePSNI officers were involved in a variety of roles during the Presidential visit. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
PSNI officers were involved in a variety of roles during the Presidential visit. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will seek to recover what costs we can, under relevant established arrangements, once the operation has concluded and full details are known,” added ACC Todd.

Related topics:Joe BidenNorthern IrelandPresidentUK Government