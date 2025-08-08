The tens of thousands of visitors to the Causeway Coast are receiving THE warmest of welcomes – it’s official!

For Visitor Information Centres (VICs) in Ballycastle and Bushmills have been officially recognised for their service excellence by Trip Advisor.

The teams recently received their Travellers' Choice Award from Trip Advisor in acknowledgement of their consistently excellent reviews over the past twelve months.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, met with VIC staff to offer his congratulations.

Pictured (l-r) Caroline Carey, Visitor Services Manager for Council, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, Caroline Redmond Visitor Services Advisor. CREDIT CCGBC

He said: “I would like to thank the staff of Ballycastle and Bushmills VIC for their hard work and the fantastic service they offer to customers from all over the world.

“Securing the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from Trip Advisor is a major achievement as only 10% of businesses reach this high standard.

“Our Visitor Servicing teams play an important role in welcoming visitors to Causeway Coast and Glens, and these awards highlight both their professionalism and commitment to providing excellent customer service to residents and visitors.”

This August, animation events continue in the Visitor Information Centres with Bushmills VIC also participating in August Craft month.

Council’s Visitor Servicing Officer, Caroline Carey added: “As well as providing a warm welcome to our visitors, the Visitor Information Centres provide a platform for the local tourism and hospitality businesses to showcase their experiences and the many local food and craft products we offer.

“I’m delighted that Ballycastle and Bushmills VIC have been recognised in this way, and we are looking forward to a continued busy summer season across the Borough.”