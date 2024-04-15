Visitors to Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon intrigued by mysterious new store sign

Shoppers at Rushmere Shopping Centre are speculating after the erection of a mysterious new sign hinting of a possible store opening ‘soon’
By Carmel Robinson
Published 15th Apr 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 16:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Not much information is available about the new store – just the hint that a new store is coming - with Rushmere Shopping Centre mounted signage saying ‘Something Special Coming Soon (ish)’.

While it has not been confirmed, there are a number of jobs advertised for a Greggs at Craigavon. Jobs available are Shop Supervisor, Team Leader and Team members.

Related topics:CraigavonJobsGreggs