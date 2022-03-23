Visitors’ upset as Lough Neagh Discovery Centre’s cafe downgraded to coffee shop

A popular spot for visitors to the Discovery Centre as well as those visiting Oxford Island, no reason was given why the cafe would only be operating as a coffee shop.

In a statement the council said: “We would like to advise the public that the café in Lough Neigh Discovery Centre will be operating as a coffee shop only with no hot food provision available (including carvery) for the foreseeable future.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and will update when full service resumes.”

Lough Neagh Discovery Centre, at Oxford Island, Lough Neagh on the outskirts of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Customers and visitors to the cafe have voiced dismay and upset at the decision.

-