Vital autism awareness training being rolled out across borough

Special autism awareness training sessions are being offered across the Borough, which will shine a light on autism, increasing understanding and awareness of the issues impacting autistic individuals and their families.

Those who complete the training will receive material to promote that their staff have received training and are going the extra mile to assist those with more complex needs.

Deputy Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Councillor Matthew Armstrong, who has been driving the this Community Planning initiative, alongside the Northern Health & Social Care Trust, said: “We want to continue to work to ensure Mid and East Antrim is an accessible, safe, welcoming and inclusive place for every single person living in or visiting our borough.”

Deputy Mayor Matthew Armstrong at the Tullyglass Hotel in Ballymena.

Councillor Armstrong, whose son Caleb lives with autism, added: “We also continue to implement a wide range of adjustments to improve the accessibility of our venues and attractions across the borough, and to help our local retailers and businesses do the same.

The Deputy Mayor has contacted businesses throughout Ballymena inviting them to declare an interest in receiving autism training.

Among those to already pledge their co-operation are the Tullyglass Hotel, Sainsbury’s and McKillens.

Thomas McKillen said: “McKillens of Church Street, Ballymena, are delighted to be offered the opportunity to help with this great initiative. Well done to the Council and all the team.”

Tullyglass proprietor Gus McConville said: “We are delighted to be involved in this vital project and commend the Community Planning Partnership for their foresight in offering this initiative to local businesses.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council committed to undertake Autism NI’s Impact Training in 2019 and have dedicated autism champions within its Leisure Services and Visitor Attractions, leading the way to make Mid and East Antrim an Autism Friendly Borough.

The prestigious ‘Autism Impact Award’ was awarded to Council in 2021 in recognition of its “going above and beyond” to create accessible and ‘autism-friendly’ environments at its venues – including Seven Towers Leisure Centre and The People’s Park.