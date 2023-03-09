Vital services for vulnerable people in Mid Ulster face uncertain future

Elderly and disabled people in Mid Ulster will suffer if funding to Out and About Community Transport and Shopmobility is allowed to run out at the end of April, it has been claimed.

Both organisations, which provide a lifeline for hundreds of vulnerable people living in rural areas, have been told by the Department for Infrastructure that due to “budgetary pressures” they could not guarantee funding beyond next month.

And with the absence of the NI Executive there has yet to be an agreement on the next Stormont budget.

The community transport scheme had previously received annual government funding of £2.2m each year.

Out and About Transport Service provides an essential service to thousands of vulnerable people in the Mid Ulster area.

A spokesperson for Out and About in Magherafelt said: “Should this follow through this will cause severe and irreversible damage to disabled people, along with the loss of jobs in rural areas and our rural community. Livelihoods and lives will be lost should funding be reduced or discontinued.

"We do understand that public funding is under significant pressure in these unprecedented times. However, due to the high proportion of disabled and older people our organisation serves, this potential withdrawal or reduction of ongoing funding for Dial-A-Lift effectively discriminates against disabled and older people in the rural areas that we reach out to.”

A spokesperson for Shopmobility, which has opened a new office in Cookstown, said: "We have 1 manager and 3 part time staff and with the recent move to new premises we also have rent/running costs to pay. We have legal obligations around notice period to staff, a 3 year lease agreement for the premises and over 100 wheelchairs and scooters in the community helping people get around. All this is now in jeopardy.”

Mid Ulster DUP MLA Keith Buchanan said he is aware of the problems Shopmobility and Community Transport Services are having securing essential funding.

