Vivienne Szilagyi: Police seek help from the public in trying to locate missing 19-year-old
Police in Antrim and Newtownabey say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 19-year-old Vivienne Szilagyi
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Vivienne was last seen in the vicinity of Rathglynn, Antrim at approximately 6am hours on Monday, November 20.
She is described as 5ft 8”, of slim build with long dark brown heard and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where Vivienne is or have any information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 1069 of 21/11/23.