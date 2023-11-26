Police in Antrim and Newtownabey say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of 19-year-old Vivienne Szilagyi

Vivienne was last seen in the vicinity of Rathglynn, Antrim at approximately 6am hours on Monday, November 20.

She is described as 5ft 8”, of slim build with long dark brown heard and brown eyes.