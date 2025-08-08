Portadown Branch of the Royal British Legion will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday, August 15.

Branch members, the Lord Mayor of the ABC Council, Alderman Stephen Moutray, veterans and members of the local community will meet to remember Victory over Japan Day at Portadown War Memorial at 11am.

Prayers will be said by the Chaplain of Portadown Branch RBL, Rev Geoffrey Walmsley.

In a statement, the RBL said: “Portadown Branch will carry out the Act of Remembrance to commemorate the ending of the war against Japan and to remember the sacrifices made by many Portadown and surrounding area service men who gave their lives or survived action in the Far East.

“This war in the Far East was a terrible war in which many local service men from all the services, Navy, Army and Air Force, were involved and which went on several months after Victory in Europe and whose sacrifice must never be forgotten. We will remember them”