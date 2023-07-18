Register
Volunteer from ReStore Lisburn is celebrated at Habitat Ireland’s Building Hope event

Habitat for Humanity Ireland recently held its Building Hope event, bringing together the ‘Habitat family’ across Ireland to celebrate 30 years of breaking down barriers, building hope and all of the impacts that Habitat have locally and around the world.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:18 BST

The event is also a great opportunity for Habitat to recognise individual volunteer’s contribution. This year Jenny Hickland, who volunteers at ReStore Lisburn, the charity’s social enterprise, was presented with a ‘ReStore Gold’ award.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat Ireland, presented the awards, and spoke about the impact ReStore has for the local community.

“Jenny is a key member of the Lisburn ReStore volunteer team,” she sad.

Jenny Hickland is presented with her ReStore Gold award. L-R: Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity International CEO, Jenny Hickland & Jenny Williams, Habitat Ireland, Chief Executive. Pic credit: Habitat for HumanityJenny Hickland is presented with her ReStore Gold award. L-R: Jonathan Reckford, Habitat for Humanity International CEO, Jenny Hickland & Jenny Williams, Habitat Ireland, Chief Executive. Pic credit: Habitat for Humanity
"She has completed almost 800 hours since she joined the team in 2018. She is a friendly welcoming face at the till and has a smile for everyone she comes in contact with.

"She is a wonderful ambassador for the work and whilst we benefit so much from her time and skills each week, it is encouraging to know that she also gets so much out of her volunteer role.”

Through ReStore, Habitat builds sustainable communities and directly tackle poverty across Ireland. Each year the charity serves thousands of local people; many who cannot afford commercial prices to improve their homes, diverts tons of reusable material from landfill which helps build a more sustainable future and provides training and employment opportunities for people of all backgrounds and abilities.

You can support the charity’s work by donating, volunteering or shopping in ReStore today. Learn more at www.habitatireland.org/restore.

