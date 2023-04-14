Volunteer Now launches campaign to inspire a new wave of volunteers in Mid Ulster

With just under two months to go until Volunteers’ Week 2023, taking place June 1-7, Volunteer Now is calling on communities and businesses in Mid Ulster to give volunteering a go and be the change that we want to see as it gears up for this year’s Volunteer’s Week festivities.

Now in its 39th year, Volunteers’ Week is an annual event which sees charities, voluntary groups, social organisations, and volunteers themselves come together to recognise the incredible impact that volunteering has in communities around the UK.

With the theme set for this year’s week-long celebration - ‘Celebrate and Inspire’ – volunteer organisations across the UK will aim to highlight diversity in volunteering and demonstrate the many ways everyone can get involved with volunteering.

Each year the celebrations recognise and reward the work and efforts of volunteers who are active at the heart of every community, whilst acknowledging their important contribution to our local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole.

Pictured, from left back row, Lynsey Subasi and Andrew Irvine (East Belfast Mission), Deirdre Murphy and Lindsay Armstrong (Volunteer Now), Wendy McKillion (Age NI), Colette Rutledge and Janine Bowan (Scouts NI), Andrew Hanna and Lauren Harrison-Hogan (Volunteer Now), Karen Kerr (Dementia NI), Denise Hayward (Volunteer Now), Jean McMullan and Ivor Reid (Age NI) and Daniel and Douglas Kinnear (Scouts NI.)

As with previous years, hundreds of events, both online and in-person, will take place across the UK and Northern Ireland to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and the huge range of ways in which volunteers give their time. From volunteer recruitment events to open days, celebrations to recognition events, there are many ways for everyone to take part and come together for this year’s campaign.

Ahead of the celebrations, Volunteer Now, the lead organisation for volunteering in Northern Ireland, is calling out for new volunteer recruits and encouraging everyone in Mid Ulster to give volunteering a go this spring.