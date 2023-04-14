Volunteer Now launches campaign to inspire a new wave of volunteers in Mid Ulster

Now in its 39th year, Volunteers’ Week is an annual event which sees charities, voluntary groups, social organisations, and volunteers themselves come together to recognise the incredible impact that volunteering has in communities around the UK.
With the theme set for this year’s week-long celebration - ‘Celebrate and Inspire’ – volunteer organisations across the UK will aim to highlight diversity in volunteering and demonstrate the many ways everyone can get involved with volunteering.
Each year the celebrations recognise and reward the work and efforts of volunteers who are active at the heart of every community, whilst acknowledging their important contribution to our local communities, the voluntary sector and society as a whole.
As with previous years, hundreds of events, both online and in-person, will take place across the UK and Northern Ireland to celebrate Volunteers’ Week and the huge range of ways in which volunteers give their time. From volunteer recruitment events to open days, celebrations to recognition events, there are many ways for everyone to take part and come together for this year’s campaign.
Ahead of the celebrations, Volunteer Now, the lead organisation for volunteering in Northern Ireland, is calling out for new volunteer recruits and encouraging everyone in Mid Ulster to give volunteering a go this spring.
For more information on how to get involved visit volunteernow.co.uk and follow #VolunteersWeek and @volunteernow1