Volunteers gather across Newtownabbey to mark coronation

Residents in Antrim and Newtownabbey came together to volunteer with organisations across the borough as part of The Big Help Out on Monday (May 8) as part of events staged to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By The Newsroom
Published 12th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 16:30 BST

A total of six events were hosted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in partnership with community groups to provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

There was environmental work on Ram’s Island with The River Bann and Lough Neagh Association, planting at Antrim Castle Gardens with Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens, a Burnside Riverside Walk and community clean up with Burnside Village Committee, horticultural work at the Lock Keepers Cottage with Tidal, Toome, arts and crafts/card making in association with local nursing homes with the Community Relations Forum and a horticultural project in the new Community Garden, assisting those with disabilities with Whiteabbey Community Group.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross said: “It was brilliant to see so many volunteers show up across the borough to take part in The Big Help Out and make a difference in their communities.

Volunteers who showed up to lend a hand at Whiteabbey Community Garden as part of The Big Help Out.Volunteers who showed up to lend a hand at Whiteabbey Community Garden as part of The Big Help Out.
Volunteers who showed up to lend a hand at Whiteabbey Community Garden as part of The Big Help Out.

"We value our volunteers and recognise their hard work, passion and dedication towards helping others. We hope these events will help new volunteers make lasting connections with these organisations and that this experience will spur them on to volunteer on a regular basis.”

A number of upcoming events will be taking place next month including Volunteers Week (June 1-7), Carers Week (June 5-11), Loneliness Awareness Week (June 12-16) and Small Charity Week (June 19-23).

Groups wishing to attract more volunteers are urged to visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/SpotlightOnVolunteering

