A team of 10 volunteers will be taking on a daredevil challenge this autumn in support of Cairndhu Rowing Club.

The group will be abseiling down the Europa Hotel on Sunday, October 12 in a bid to raise funds for the Larne-based club.

Donations can be made through GoFundMe.

Toni McKeown from Cairndhu Rowing Club said: “This event isn’t just about adrenaline – it’s about supporting our club so we can continue to grow, maintain equipment, and give more people the chance to experience the sport we love.”