Volunteers thanked for their work during Covid-19

The aim of the event was to recognise the fantastic contribution volunteers made in Carrickfergus and Greenisland areas. These volunteers willingly gave of their time and skills during the pandemic in a variety of ways from distributing food parcels, chatting to vulnerable people during a regular weekly phone call and giving unpaid help to local groups and charities amongst many other activities.

The Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey said: “This event was an opportunity for us to stop, take a step back and review what has been achieved by each voluntary and community organisation represented. We wanted to celebrate and recognise their contribution, in a formal way, and offer our support to them as they continue to work within our community. We are grateful for the energy, enthusiasm and dedication brought to their roles as volunteers.

“Our community here in Mid and East Antrim is vibrant, diverse and individual, and has been greatly impacted in a positive way by the efforts of local volunteers. The list of benefits as a result to local residents, groups and families is immense and even getting started and keeping going during the last two years was a feat in itself!

“They say the best present you can give a person is your time and so thank you for all that you have given.”

Denise Hayward, Chief Executive of Volunteer Now, added: “This Volunteer Celebration event gives us time to say thanks. It goes without saying that volunteers have played a key role in the pandemic response. During an exceptionally difficult couple of years, people from all walks of life in Northern Ireland have taken the time to volunteer and make a huge difference to their communities – just as they do every year. This is a time for us to come together and thank all volunteers for their invaluable contribution”

Cluster work is a new concept about supporting local communities to deliver community-based programmes and promote joint working for the benefit of the whole community. The Carrickfergus and Greenisland cluster works across the areas of Carrickfergus and Greenisland to complete joint projects reducing duplication of services and providing new opportunities for all.

Carrickfergus and Greenisland Clusters held an event to thank volunteers for their contribution and hard work during the pandemic. The Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey and the Chief Executive of Volunteer Now NI, Denise Hayward, both attended along with over 100 volunteers, representing over 15 local grassroots organisations.

