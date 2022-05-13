Volunteers Week celebrations planned

Announcing the plans for Volunteers Week at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are (l-r): Ciara McNickle, Development Officer, Causeway Volunteer Centre, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes and Catherine Farrimond, Community Development Officer

The campaign is held every year as an annual celebration of the contribution made through volunteering.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will be hosting a reception in Cloonavin on Monday 6th June from 11am - 1pm.

There will be an opportunity to network, have a light lunch, listen to other groups’ experiences of volunteering.

Mayor Cllr Richard Holmes, said: “Volunteers’ Week provides an ideal opportunity to thank local volunteers who give their time so freely to help others. Volunteers are at the heart of our community so it is fitting that Council recognises and rewards this commitment through these encouraging and motivational events.

“As part of this, I’m looking forward to hosting a special reception in Cloonavin during the week, which will give volunteers an opportunity to get together and reflect on their achievements.”

The series of events also includes: ‘Walking for Wellness’ with Causeway Volunteer Centre. Join the group on Wednesday, June 1 at 7pm at Bushmills Heritage Railway Walk, walk with fellow volunteers along this scenic route, followed by refreshments at Bushmills Community Centre.

Learn a new skill and have a chat on Tuesday, June 7 at 11am with Cloughmills Community Action Team. Spaces are limited. Sign up at Causeway Volunteer Centre or email [email protected]

Mary McNickle, Causeway Volunteer Centre Manager said: “We are very much looking forward to marking Volunteers Week with these wellbeing initiatives. Please come along and join us as we get together to recognise the contribution of our volunteers who do so much to help others.”