Volunteers’ Week marked with special civic receptions in Causeway Coast and Glens

The contribution of volunteers to community life has been celebrated with a series of events organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, working with Causeway Volunteer Centre and Limavady Volunteer Centre to mark Volunteers’ Week.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan - who hosted two civic receptions in Ballymoney Town Hall and Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady - said: “I commend the marvellous work being carried out by volunteers in many fields across our borough – from providing practical and emotional support to those in need, fundraising and advocating on behalf of others, caring for animals and the environment, contributing to various sporting fields, and not forgetting those who sit on management committees and boards of community groups.

“I would therefore like to express my heartfelt appreciation for the huge contribution volunteers in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough make year on year.”

The weeklong series of events also included a holistic well-being event in Solas Ballycastle and an afternoon tea in Garvagh Community Building, organised by Causeway Volunteer Centre. An EPIC Awards Celebration was also held in the Bushtown Hotel, while Limavady Volunteer Centre held a Volunteer Ball in the Radisson Roe Park Hotel.

Anne Barnes and Sheena Hunter from Ballywatt Presbyterian Women Crafters Group at the civic reception in Ballymoney Town Hall.

Ciara McNickle, Causeway Volunteer Centre manager said: “We are delighted to celebrate Volunteers’ Week with these events and recognising the brilliant work of volunteers in our community.”

Councillor Ashleen Schenning, Limavady Volunteer Centre manager added: “We want to celebrate all of our volunteers around the borough who give so much to our local communities.”

Ballykelly Men’s Shed members Brian, Robert and Andy with Eileen Smith from the Friendly Friday Group at the civic reception in Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady.

(L-R) Gillian Forrest, Supporting Communities, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, Martin Neill, Castle Youth Club and Peter Rowlands, Ballymoney Foodbank at the civic reception for volunteers in Ballymoney Town Hall.